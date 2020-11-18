Esperanza Mora, 82 of Midland, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Viewing and rosary was held at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home chapel, 405 N Terrell ST. on Tuesday November 17th. A Funeral mass is set for Wednesday November 18th at 2:00pm at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by three sons, Jaime M. Mora, Jose Antonio M. Mora and Oscar M. Mora; two daughters, Carmen Guevara and Socorro Mora; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins. Funeral mass is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.heavenlygatefh



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store