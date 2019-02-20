Essie Rean Davey Holden

Mrs Essie Rean Davey, Holden, passed away February 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas at the Village of Dallas. She was also in the care of her son Johnny Burks & wife Patricia. She was a loyal member of Mt. Rose Baptist Church, under Rev. Palmer. She was a member for 75 years and also a member of the Cowden family for 75 years. Essie was a wonderful person that loved the Lord, she liked to sing, play the piano, rejoice in the Lord, cook entertain her friends, family & grandchildren. Essie lived 95 good years and went home to be with her Lord. Funeral service will be held Saturday February 23, 2019 at 1:00pm at Mt. Rose Full Gospel Church, 200 N. Tyler Street, Midland, Texas. 432-682-4777, Pastor Palmer will be officiating. Service under the direction of Jackie Warren Funeral Home. 702 S. Terrell St. Midland, Texas. 79705
