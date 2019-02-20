Mrs Essie Rean Davey, Holden, passed away February 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas at the Village of Dallas. She was also in the care of her son Johnny Burks & wife Patricia. She was a loyal member of Mt. Rose Baptist Church, under Rev. Palmer. She was a member for 75 years and also a member of the Cowden family for 75 years. Essie was a wonderful person that loved the Lord, she liked to sing, play the piano, rejoice in the Lord, cook entertain her friends, family & grandchildren. Essie lived 95 good years and went home to be with her Lord. Funeral service will be held Saturday February 23, 2019 at 1:00pm at Mt. Rose Full Gospel Church, 200 N. Tyler Street, Midland, Texas. 432-682-4777, Pastor Palmer will be officiating. Service under the direction of Jackie Warren Funeral Home. 702 S. Terrell St. Midland, Texas. 79705
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Essie Rean Davey Holden.
Jackie Warren Funeral Home
702 S Terrell St
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-8229
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019