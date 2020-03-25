Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Estelita Quiroz "Stella" Davila. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Rosary 7:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel Midland , TX View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel Send Flowers Notice

Estelita "Stella" Quiroz Davila passed peacefully at home on Sunday March 22, 2020. Stella was born in Odessa, TX on February 28th, 1950 to Raul R. and Natalia G. Quiroz. Stella graduated from Odessa High School in 1968 and earned a Bachelor of Education from Angelo State University. She married Gilbert C. Davila Jr. on February 17th, 1979 and the couple resided in Midland where they raised a family of 2. Stella was an educator for 35 plus years, primarily teaching 1st grade at De Zavala Elementary in Midland, TX. She implemented many educational programs during her career, such as the Veteran's Day and Cinco De Mayo Programs. After she retired from MISD, she continued as an educator becoming the President of the only National Federation of the Blind Chapter in West Texas. This organization strives to educate blind people and the community that blindness does not define one's life. The enthusiastic group came together to support one another and to solve issues faced by blindness. Stella traveled to Washington D.C. and lobbied to protect and promote the rights of blind people. She is preceded in death by her father, Raul R. Quiroz. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Gilbert C. Davila Jr.; her son Gilbert Christopher Davila and wife Celina Ann Davila; and son Gabriel Craig Davila, all of Midland, TX. Stella's greatest blessing was her only granddaughter, Camila Rose. She is also survived by her mother Natalia G. Quiroz of San Antonio, TX; sister Linda Nunez and husband Raymond of League City, TX; sister Mary Lou Quiroz of San Antonio, TX; sister Patricia Severino and husband Michael of Dripping Springs, TX; brother Raul R. Quiroz Jr. and wife Karen of Stockdale, TX. All services are being kept to family only attendance due to the current requirements of gathering size. Mrs. Davila will be available for public viewing on Thursday March, 26, 2020 from 8:00am until 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to the National Federation of the Blind at

