Esther Darline Crabtree, 79, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Midland. A gathering of friends and family will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019