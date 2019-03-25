Esther Darline Crabtree, 79, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Midland. A gathering of friends and family will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eddy Elliot officiating. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Esther was born April 9, 1939 in Rosebud, Texas to Jessie Steven Arnold and Esther Lee McAlister Arnold. She married James Arthur Crabtree and had a loving marriage for 46 years. Esther was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Hugh, Grady and Robert; sisters Barbara and Jeanette; grandson Jimmy. Surviving Esther is her loving husband James Crabtree; sons Mike and Joe; daughters Darla, Brenda, Terry; ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters Mabel and Lillian; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Manor Park and the staff at the Younger Alzheimer Unit and Home Hospice of Midland. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Manor Park Younger Alzheimer Unit. Arrangements have been entrusted to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be mad at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 25, 2019