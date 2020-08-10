Esther Edna Tovar, 56, of Midland, TX, passed away on August 5, 2020 in Midland Memorial Hospital. Esther was born in Fort Stockton, TX to Belia and Simon Tovar on August 19, 1963 She graduated from Buena Vista ISD in Imperial, TX. She worked at Rogers Ford as the manager of the make ready department. Esther is preceded in death by father Simon Tovar, brother Adolfo Tovar, and mother Belia Tovar. Esther is survived by daughter Nichole Hughes (Jeffrey Hughes) of Alvin, TX, son Justen Hummel (Brittany Katcher) of Lubbock, TX, brother Arnulfo Tovar of Odessa, TX, sister Susan Caldwell (Tom Caldwell) of Big Spring, TX, sister Renee Lisa Marquez (Victor Marquez) of Lubbock, TX, and brother Alonso Tovar (Donna Tovar) of Clarksville, TN. She is also survived by grandson Kyle Hughes, grandson Michael Hummel and granddaughter Rylee Hummel and 15 nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at The Branch @ npw at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory August 12, 2020 at 10 am in Midland, TX. The family of Esther Tovar wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Southwest Transplant Alliance, Dr. Tehada, Dr. McKenna, Dr. Atkins, and the rest of the Midland Memorial staff for their hard work, and compassion in our time of sorrow. Our mother was a bright light; everyone was attracted to her enthusiasm, laughter, and her vigor for life. There was nothing she wouldn't do for her kids, grandkids, siblings, or dogs. And she was the biggest Survivor fan, texting Nichole every episode of every season. Thank you for being the best role model, may we follow in your footsteps, and leave a legacy as meaningful as yours. We love you Mom. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.