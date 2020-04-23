Ethel Mae Johnson Bradley, 88 of Midland, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born to John Edgar Johnson Sr. and Johnnie Mae Newton on February 9th, 1932 in Falls County, TX. Ethel married John Clarence (J.C) Bradley Sr. on April 16, 1949. Some years later, the couple moved to Midland, TX where they started their family. From this loving union six children were born. Ethel was a member at Antioch Baptist Church in Midland, TX, where she attended for many years. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, John and Johnnie Johnson, husband John Clarence (J.C.) Bradley Sr., one daughter Carolyn Ann Bradley, and one son Don Eugene Bradley. Left to cherish her memory are her sons: John Clarence Bradley Jr., Hollis Glenn Bradley, and Joe Wayne Bradley all of Midland. Two daughters: Audrey Virginia Bradley, and Mae Dean Howard, of Midland. Eleven grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren. Ethel also leaves a host of other family members and friends to cherish her memory Graveside services are under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 23, 2020