Eufracia Jaso Santillana, age 96, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital. She was born March 13, 1923 in Pinto Ranch, Texas to Concepcion and Isabel Jaso. She married Jose H. Santillana on October 21, 1952 in Hereford, TX. She was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and loved everyone. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. She is survived by 2 sisters Lionila Urtiaga, Eloisa Lucio and 1 brother Porfirio Jaso. Her three sons, Jose Luis Santellana of Friona, Texas, Robert Santellana and Isabel Santellana, both of San Marcos, Texas; two daughters, Adelmira Gonzales of Bovina, Texas and Tiofila Santellana of Midland; 17 grandchildren, and 28 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be Wednesday May 22nd at 2:00 p.m. at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven North. Memorials may be directed to Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home, 2508 N Big Spring St, Midland, Texas. Funeral Service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to [email protected] or you can visit the website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 22, 2019