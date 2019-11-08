Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene (Gene) Lewis. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Eugene (Gene) Lewis, 82, of Midland, Texas passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born on December 21, 1936 in Lamesa, Texas to Alton and Geraldine Lewis. Gene's early school years were spent at Sparenburg Community and Ackerly, Texas. He lived in Big Spring from third through seventh grades and then attended school in Coahoma from eighth through twelfth grades. He graduated from Coahoma High School in 1956, where he excelled in basketball. He was left handed, so his classmates nicknamed him Lefty. He lived on the O'Daniel Ranch where he helped his dad farm during his high school years. He loved to hunt and spent many hours roaming the twelve sections of the ranch. At age 15, he was baptized into the Primitive Baptist Church in Big Spring. In the 67 years following his baptism, he never faltered from his faith. Gene loved God, Country, Family, Friends, the Dallas Cowboys, Waylon Jennings, old westerns and war movies and Sci-Fi movies, especially the old ones. He loved to hunt, read, garden, and listen to old country music and gospel music. Each time he heard the hymn "Amazing Grace", his eyes filled up with tears. He enjoyed KWEL Talk Radio where Craig Anderson gave him the name "Frosty". He was a fan of the show from the beginning and gave his input whether good or bad. He was very knowledgeable about the history of World War II, having lost an uncle in the conflict. On January 3, 1959 he married Molly Huggins at the Primitive Baptist Church in Midland. They celebrated sixty years of marriage this year. His first job was with the Midland Fire Department and he worked there for 5 and a half years. He and his family moved to Irving, Texas in 1966 where he worked on heavy equipment for Darr Equipment and Buda Manufacturing. He and his family moved back to Midland in 1975 to be near family. He went to work for The Permian Corporation as a diesel mechanic and worked there for thirteen and a half years, until his retirement. Gene measured his wealth, not by material things, but by his family and friends. He was a gentle giant with a great sense of humor. But, his greatest accomplishment was his children and grandchildren. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and aunts and uncles. Gene is survived by his wife, Molly Lewis; 3 children, David Lewis of Midland, Monica Threlkeld and her husband, Willie, of Midland, and Eric Lewis of Norman, OK; 6 grandchildren, Tech Sgt. Shannon Murray, USAF, and his wife, Megan, of Osan, South Korea, Kara Wagner and her husband, Jeremy, of Gardendale, Zackary Lewis of Midland, Skye Lewis and Caleb Lewis of Moore, OK, and Max Threlkeld and his wife, Molly, of Roseville, CA;6 great-grandchildren, Ayslyn, Levi and Tempe Murray of Osan, South Korea, and Laityn, Dalton and Easton Wagner of Gardendale. Gene was born an only child, but inherited many in-laws and nieces and nephews upon his marriage. He is also survived by those nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Zella Huggins of Midland; several cousins and a host of friends and special friends (Who are like family), Bill and Jeri Holder, foreign exchange students, Maria Alvarez de la Fuente of Madrid, Spain and Daisy Chen of Nanjing, China. He became their American grandfather while living with his daughter Monica Threlkeld and her husband, Willie. There are many who wished he was their Dad and called him Dad. The family would like to thank Home Hospice and the compassionate care they gave our loved one. They are earthly angels and we loved all of them. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. All are invited to join the family at a reception following the graveside at the Branch at npw, next to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be sent at

