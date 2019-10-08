Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Mays Jr.. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Eugene Mays left this world to be with Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior on October 7, 2019 at the age of 88. Visitation and Celebration of Life will be at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, Texas on October 10, 2019 from 5:00-7:00. Eugene was born to Elizabeth and Eugene Mays Sr. on September 6, 1931 in Tyler, Texas. The family moved to Fort Worth, Texas where Gene attended school. He graduated from Arlington Heights and entered Texas Tech University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. He married Elna Dunagan, from Tahoka, Texas in 1955. They were married for 49 years. They had two children, Mark and Marian. He became the owner of Mays Oil Company, a wholesale oil and gas distributorship for many years in Lamesa, Texas. During this time, Gene was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church and active in his community. After selling the distributorship, Gene and Elna moved to Midland, Texas where he owned and operated family ranches in Midland County, Pecos County, King County and Coke County. Elna preceded him in death in March 2002. Gene loved horses and was a long time member of the National Cutting Horse Association. He leaves behind his wife Patty Cartwright Mays of 16 years, and two children, Mark Mays and wife, Michele of Midland, Texas and Marian Hughes and husband, Greg of Lamesa, Texas. Gene had 5 grandchildren- Corey Mays and wife Erin, Aaron Mays, Micah Mays, Meredith Copeland and husband Ross and Taylor Hughes and wife Kelsye. He also had 10 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the following caregivers for their extremely, wonderful care: Rita Bueno, Sara Herrera, Stacey Lujan, Marina Galdamez, Gracie Gomez, Rebeca Guerroro, Carmen Oertling, Idia Herrera, Georgia Jones, Crystal Varela, Angela Varela, Carol Gardner, and Zavana Hill. The Family suggests memorials to Home Hospice of Midland or . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

