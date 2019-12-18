Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugenia Castillo "Mary" Carrasco. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Eugenia "Mary" Castillo Carrasco joined our Lord Jesus Christ in heaven, peacefully, on November 30, 2019. She was born November 2, 1926, in Cisco, TX, to Pedro and Maria Castillo. She married Jesse L. Carrasco on January 24, 1944, they made their home in Midland, TX. After her husband passed in 1987, Mary moved to Lockhart, TX, then to Dale, TX. Mary was known for her strength, grace, and style. Her home in Midland was known as the social house among the family. Anytime there was a need to celebrate a birthday, holiday, special occasion, a day that ended in the letter "y" Mary and Jesse opened their home to host family and friends. These celebrations nurtured a strong sense of family. That tradition carries on today. It was Mary's hospitality and love that made even the most distant relatives feel at home. She will be missed yet her legacy will live on. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse, her son, Jesse Jr., her daughter, Anna Gutierrez, and her granddaughter, Connie Gutierrez; her parents and five of her siblings (Socorro Ruiz, Roy Castillo, Pedro Castillo Jr, Jesus Castillo, and Juanita Galindo). She is survived by her son-in-law, Augustin Gutierrez; daughter-in-law, Eva Carrasco; grandchildren Vanessa Carrasco, Veronica (Jorge) Juarez, Monica (Robert) Rodriguez, Andres Gutierrez, and Angelique Carrasco; great grandchildren Luke, Noah, Sebastian, Karol, Blaise, Rocco, and Nicholas; her sisters Emilia (CR) Navarrette, Maria Elena (Ramon) Ochoa, and Rosa Enriquez; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by fur-legged grandchildren Louis, El Eddy, Henry, Mabel, and Beau because, let's face it, if she had pictures of them on her fridge and in photo albums, they deserve a mention here, too. Services to be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church 1401 Garden Ln, Midland, TX on Saturday December 21, 2019. Rosary to begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass, then graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park 4616 N Big Spring St, Midland, TX. A special thank you to all who traveled to be with her in her last few weeks on this earth, thank you to all the Hospice Austin team for your gentle care at her most vulnerable time. In lieu of flowers, in honor of her memory, please send donations to Hospice Austin 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Suite 100 Austin, TX 78759.

Eugenia "Mary" Castillo Carrasco joined our Lord Jesus Christ in heaven, peacefully, on November 30, 2019. She was born November 2, 1926, in Cisco, TX, to Pedro and Maria Castillo. She married Jesse L. Carrasco on January 24, 1944, they made their home in Midland, TX. After her husband passed in 1987, Mary moved to Lockhart, TX, then to Dale, TX. Mary was known for her strength, grace, and style. Her home in Midland was known as the social house among the family. Anytime there was a need to celebrate a birthday, holiday, special occasion, a day that ended in the letter "y" Mary and Jesse opened their home to host family and friends. These celebrations nurtured a strong sense of family. That tradition carries on today. It was Mary's hospitality and love that made even the most distant relatives feel at home. She will be missed yet her legacy will live on. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse, her son, Jesse Jr., her daughter, Anna Gutierrez, and her granddaughter, Connie Gutierrez; her parents and five of her siblings (Socorro Ruiz, Roy Castillo, Pedro Castillo Jr, Jesus Castillo, and Juanita Galindo). She is survived by her son-in-law, Augustin Gutierrez; daughter-in-law, Eva Carrasco; grandchildren Vanessa Carrasco, Veronica (Jorge) Juarez, Monica (Robert) Rodriguez, Andres Gutierrez, and Angelique Carrasco; great grandchildren Luke, Noah, Sebastian, Karol, Blaise, Rocco, and Nicholas; her sisters Emilia (CR) Navarrette, Maria Elena (Ramon) Ochoa, and Rosa Enriquez; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by fur-legged grandchildren Louis, El Eddy, Henry, Mabel, and Beau because, let's face it, if she had pictures of them on her fridge and in photo albums, they deserve a mention here, too. Services to be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church 1401 Garden Ln, Midland, TX on Saturday December 21, 2019. Rosary to begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass, then graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park 4616 N Big Spring St, Midland, TX. A special thank you to all who traveled to be with her in her last few weeks on this earth, thank you to all the Hospice Austin team for your gentle care at her most vulnerable time. In lieu of flowers, in honor of her memory, please send donations to Hospice Austin 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Suite 100 Austin, TX 78759. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close