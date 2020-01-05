Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugenia (Jean) Reid. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM Manor Park 401 Helen Greathouse Circle Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice

On December 2, 1944, she married Aubrey V. Reid of Martin County, Texas. In 1945, they moved back to Martin County where they were engaged in cotton and State-certified seed farming. In 1947 they moved to Midland. Over the years Jean worked for various companies and individuals as secretary, bookkeeper, and office manager. In 1997 she retired from her last position as Office Administrator for Visual Aids Newsmobile. Jean served on the board of directors of Midland Symphony and Chorale as well as Community Concerts Association. She was charter member of the Pyrantha Garden Club and member of Perennial Garden Club. She helped organize the Midland Gem and Mineral Society and served as its first secretary. She also helped organize the Midland Camera Club and held several offices. She was a member of the Midland Historical Society and the Permian Historical Society and served on the Midland County Historical Commission. In 2007, the Permian Historical Society presented Jean with the Permian Pioneer Award for her work with the society and other civic and historical groups. Jean was active in starting the Llano Estacado Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas and served as president. The native plant garden at Sibley Center is named for her and her husband for their years of promoting interest in Texas native plants. She was a long-time member of Altrusa International of Midland, serving as president and other positions. In 1986, she was named "Altrusan of the Year." She was a founding member of the Midland Unitarian Universalist Church where she held numerous offices, including three terms as president. From 1960 to 1980's, she was a volunteer for Midland Community Theater. Into her 90's, Jean remained active at the Villages at Manor Park by maintaining the resident library and leading a monthly discussion group. Her husband, Aubrey Reid, preceeded her in death in December 2002 and her sister, Thelma Cullins, preceeded her in 1987. She is survived by a nephew Jon (and Salli) Karuschkat of Houston, nieces Krista Karuschkat (and Steve) Igoe of Littleton, Colorado, and Penny Cullins (and Greg) Murray of Houston. She has a great nephew and two great nieces: Sean Karuschkat of Anchorage, Alaska, Ashley Faulkner of Richmond, Texas, and Valerie Igoe of Denver, Colorado. A Memorial will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Manor Park, 401 Helen Greathouse Circle, Midland. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations to Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104, or to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Midland, 3301 Neely Ave, 79701.

