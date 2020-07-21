Eugenio Moreno Villa, 46, of Midland passed away July 17, 2020. Eugenio was born on February 27, 1974 to Eugenio and Manuela Villa in Manuel Benavides Chihuahua, Mexico. Eugenio was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, he had such an incredible ability to reach people in the most positive and caring way. Eugenio truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting and spending time with friends and family. He will deeply be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving parents, Eugenio and Manuela Villa; sisters, Francisca Carrasco, Maribel Almager, Socorro Villa, Enedelia Nguyen; brothers, Hector Villa Moreno, Esteban Villa Moreno, Jesus Villa Moreno, Manuel Villa Moreno and Jorge Villa Moreno and many nieces and nephews. Visitations were held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 and Monday, July 20, 2020 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Our Lady Guadalupe Shrine at 10:00 a.m. with the burial to follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store