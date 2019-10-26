Eula Mae Howell, 103, of Midland, TX, peacefully passed surrounded by family on October 19, 2019. Eula Mae Howell was born August 18, 1916, in Oklahoma City, OK to Joseph and Laura Armstead. Her family moved to Marlin, TX in 1918 where they resided on their family farm. She moved to Midland, TX in 1943 and married L.D. Howell in 1945. She worked for Dr. Paul G. Autry for many years. Prior to joining Ebenezer Baptist Church in 1990 she was a member of Greater Ideal Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her mother Laura Williams Armstead, father Joseph Eddie Armstead, husband L.D. Howell; siblings Mary L. Jones, Willie Jearley Armstead, Irene Armstead Gray, Lurene Armstead Nobles Moore; children Norma "Joyce" McClendon, Harvey McClendon Jr., Evelyn McClendon, and L.D. Howell Jr. To cherish her memory she leaves behind her children Charles McClendon of Colorado City, TX, Helen Harris (Jackie) of Midland, TX, Velma Mackey (Edward) of Midland, TX, Wallace Howell (Mary) of Midland, TX, Eddie Howell (Mary) of Missouri City, TX, Margaret Cooks of Houston, TX, Rickey Howell of San Angelo, TX, Tony Howell (Billy Faye) of Midland, TX; as well as 33 grandchildren and a plethora of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral and a wake will be held on November 1, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Homegoing celebration will be held on November 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Greater Ideal Baptist Church (411 S. Tyler Street, Midland, TX).
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 26, 2019