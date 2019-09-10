Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eula May (Granny) McDaniel. View Sign Service Information Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel 301 E 24th St Big Spring , TX 79720 (432)-267-8288 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Funeral service 10:00 AM Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel 301 E 24th St Big Spring , TX 79720 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Eula May (Granny) McDaniel left this world for her eternal home in Heaven on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born September 19, 1930, in Big Spring, Texas, to Clarence and Pauline Todd; she grew up in Big Spring, graduating from Big Spring High School in 1948. After graduating from high school, she went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone (later becoming a part of AT&T), and remained in that employ for 38 years, retiring in August 1986. After retiring, she began babysitting for family friends becoming "Granny" to so many. Throughout her life, she was always proud that she was a member of one of the early farming/ranching families in Howard County, as her grandfather, A C Brigance, along with his brothers, homesteaded large areas of farm and ranch land in northern Howard County. A big part of her life, and something that was very dear to her heart, was Trinity Baptist Church. Her family helped establish the church, in 1934, and she was baptized into the church on Easter Sunday 1938; at the time of her death, she was the oldest, and only remaining, original member of the church. Eula May is survived by her son, Lowell (Sherrie) of Monahans, Texas, and her daughter, Roxie (Matthew), of Midland Texas; four grandchildren: Brandee McDaniel of Monahans, Bryan (Mandy) McDaniel of Melissa, Texas, Melody McDaniel-Blair, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Kyle Blair of Big Spring; and three great grandchildren: Allyson, Laykin, and Blaine. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Colleen Todd, of Midland, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Pauline Todd, and her brother, Ray Todd. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, at Myers & Smith Funeral Home, in Big Spring, followed by a graveside service and interment at Mount Olive Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday evening, at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pall bearers are Keith Newton, Kyle Newton, Austen Newton, Andrew Newton, Dustin Hall, and David Cristiani. Honorary pall bearers are Ernie McDaniel, Kelby Olivarez, Trey Brumley, Nathan Bradshaw, and Rolando Ortiz. The family would like to thank Dr. Manish Dimri and staff; Bill, Lettie, Nellie and staff at Nurses Unlimited; and the staff at Hospice of Midland for all the wonderful care they provided for Mom/Granny. In lieu of flowers, she wished for contributions to be made to the Trinity Baptist Mission Fund. Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at

