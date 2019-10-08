Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Alvarado Ortiz. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Eva Alvarado Ortiz, 82, of Midland, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 surrounded by her family in Andrews, Texas. A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church in Midland. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. She was born on August 21, 1937 to Calletano and Pilar Alvarado in El Mulato, Chihuahua, Mexico. She married Elisardo Ortiz on January 16, 1960 in El Mulato, Chihuahua, Mexico. Eva was a housewife who was dedicated to helping her husband and tending to his responsibilities as a rancher. She loved tending to all her animals at the ranch and gardening. She was most known as the "asadero lady" She is survived by daughter, Noemi Carrillo and husband Mario of Midland; daughter, Neri Flores and husband Samuel of Andrews; daughter, Nanci Saenz and husband Danny of Midland; daughter, Ninfa Caza and husband Raymond of Midland; grandkids, Erica Carrillo Brown, Erik Carrillo, Linda Flores Lopez, Sammy Flores, Kaegan Saenz, Trevon Saenz, Trista Sidle Oswald, Trace Sidle, Trent Sidle, and 11 great-grandkids. She is also survived by her 3 sisters, Maria Acosta, CruzElia Hernandez, Eloisa (Blanca) Marquez; and 3 brothers, Jose Alvarado, Alfonso Alvarado, Alvaro Alvarado; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Elisardo Madrid Ortiz of 44 years; parents; and 5 brothers, Manuelito, Isabel, Adan (her twin), Alberto and Manuel. Pallbearers are Sammy Flores, Emmanuel Lopez, Kaegan Saenz, Trevon Seanz, Trent Sidle, Trace Sidle, Erik Carrillo. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.

