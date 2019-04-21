Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Darlene Johnson. View Sign

Eva Darlene Johnson, age 95 of Kerrville, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born in Calhoun, Missouri, on May 15, 1923, to Eugene G. Johnson and Katie E. Burton. At age 4, her family moved to Oklahoma. She started school in Earlsboro, OK, and graduated High School in Stonewall, OK, in 1941. Shortly after her graduation, she married a soldier in WWII and moved to Tinker Air Force Base and worked on building C-47's. After the war, they moved frequently, living in Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Montana and Hawaii. They divorced in the early 50's, and Eva moved to Texas where she lived independently the rest of her life. In 1958, she moved to Odessa and worked for Vinson Supply Co. for 30 years. She has been a member of Order of Eastern Star, Odessa Chapter 447 since 1979. In 2008, she moved to Kerrville to be close to her sister, Faye Juanita Harp and Faye's daughter, Phyllis Cargile. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, 3 sisters: Hazel Winton, Evelena Basinger, and Faye Harp, one nephew: Joe Lee Winton and one niece: Phyllis Cargile. She is survived by two nephews, Wiley Winton, Ada, Oklahoma, and John Basinger, Dallas, Texas. And also by a number of Great, 2nd Great and 3rd Great nephews and nieces and many good friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Her ashes will be placed in Niche No. 15 at the Sunset Memorial Gardens, 6801 E. Hwy 80, Odessa, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Freeman-Fritts Veterinary Clinic and Shelter, 815 Spur 100, Kerrville, TX 78028,

