Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 Service 1:00 PM Midland First Assembly of God Church 100 West Wadley Ave.

Evangelist Marie Hubert passed peacefully from this life on January 04, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born October 24, 1961 in Slaton, Texas, she lived and attended public school in Lubbock, Texas. After moving to Midland and completing beauty college during the early 80's, Marie made a living doing something she truly loved. She has owned and operated The New Image Beauty Salon for over 30 plus years. Although Marie was very involved in her own church, Midland First Assembly of God, she was always willing to speak for other churches' services when placed on program. Marie was a very dedicated, loving foster mother and helped many children during their time spent in the foster care system. Marie lead a prayer filled life and was always ready, willing and able to pray for anyone, at any time. Her smile and cheerful disposition will be missed by her family, customers and friends. Preceded in death by her father Mr. Ed Conaway, her memory is cherished by her mother Mrs. Lorene Conaway; brother W.J. Byrd; sister Ola Draper; son Jeremy (Katfish) Conaway and wife Shamira; son Christopher Bibbs and wife Michelle; son Edrick Bibbs and wife Shelia. 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Home Going Services for Marie will be held at the Midland First Assembly of God Church (100 West Wadley Ave.) on Saturday afternoon, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

