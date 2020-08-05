1/1
Evelyn Davis
1933 - 2020
Evelyn June Davis was born November 4, 1933 in Lowell, Indiana, the daughter of Harold Sorensen and Agnes (Junglas) Sorensen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Leeon Davis, April, 2007 and her second husband, Jack Kirk, July, 2013. She was also preceded in death by a son, Todd Davis. Evelyn was a public school teacher in the state of Texas and Indiana. She enjoyed teaching, especially learning disabled and teaching her grandchildren. She also enjoyed working at the Church of Latter Day Saints, genealogy, cattle, puzzles, crossword puzzles and also liked to travel. Evelyn was a very selfless lady who was always willing to serve and help anyone in need. Evelyn is survived by sons, Harold Davis and wife, Alexa of El Reno, OK and Brian Davis and wife, Jennifer of Antlers, OK; daughter, Charise Daniels and husband, Greg of Price, Utah; sisters, Ruthie Studer of Marshall, IL and Sue Ann Bell of Wheatfield, IN; seventeen grandchildren and twenty two great grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Place Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Hugo, OK Date: Tuesday ~ August 4, 2020 Time: 2:00 PM Officiating: Herb Bundy Interment: American Heritage Cemetery ~ Midland, TX 9:00 a.m., Thursday, August 6, 2

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Interment
09:00 AM
American Heritage Cemetery
