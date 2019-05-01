Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Matilda (Angus) Bizzle. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Evelyn Matilda (Angus) Bizzle, 92, of Ruidoso, NM, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the Beehive Homes in Lamesa, Texas. Evelyn was born on November 14, 1926 in Alexandria, MN to Sidney Angus and Edith (Kallstrom) Angus, and was baptized in the Lutheran Faith. Evelyn was united in marriage to Val Gene Bizzle on May 23, 1947, at Chapel #481, Lowery Field, CO. Five children were born into this union. The family, like many young military families, moved around to different bases until he was discharged from the Air Force. One thing she would often tell others was that she had lived in 20 different states. The family also lived in McLoud, OK, Oklahoma City, Roswell, NM, Hobbs, NM and Ruidoso, NM. They resided there until they moved to Midland, TX to be closer to family, who could assist them in their final years. Evely worked as a Registered Medical Technologist with a special interest in microbiology after graduating from The University of Colorado. During her career, she was very active in the A.M.T. Society and also served in various positions in the New Mexico State Medical Technologist Chapter. Evelyn is survived by her children, Lori A. Bizzle, of Midland, TX, Terry L. Bizzle, of Tazewell, TN, Paul Bizzle , of Talequah, OK; and by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Angus, of Fergus Falls, MN; along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 3:00 Saturday, May 4th A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX, in the Chapel. For more information, please visit

