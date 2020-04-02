Evelyn McKaskle Bishop (86) passed away in her home on Saturday, March 28 surrounded by family and friends reminiscing about her remarkable life. Evelyn was born in Martin County to loving parents, Earl McKaskle (former County Commissioner of Midland County) and Macie McKaskle. Evelyn is survived by two sons, Alan and wife Mari of Fredericksburg, TX and Joe (Jody) and significant other Amanda and her daughter Jenna of Midland, TX. Evelyn is also survived by a sister Olivia Sellers of Tyler, TX and sister-in-law Sandra McKaskle of Midland, TX and their families. Evelyn always put others first and for those who knew her, she left a large imprint in their lives and in their hearts. Evelyn will be cremated and interred next to her parents at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, TX. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Midland or the West Texas chapter of at 4400 N. Big Spring, Suite 32, Midland, TX 79701.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 2, 2020