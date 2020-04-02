Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn McKaskle Bishop. View Sign Service Information Resthaven Memorial Park 4616 North Big Spring Street Midland , TX 79705 (432)-684-5462 Send Flowers Notice

Evelyn McKaskle Bishop (86) passed away in her home on Saturday, March 28 surrounded by family and friends reminiscing about her remarkable life. Evelyn was born in Martin County to loving parents, Earl McKaskle (former County Commissioner of Midland County) and Macie McKaskle. Evelyn is survived by two sons, Alan and wife Mari of Fredericksburg, TX and Joe (Jody) and significant other Amanda and her daughter Jenna of Midland, TX. Evelyn is also survived by a sister Olivia Sellers of Tyler, TX and sister-in-law Sandra McKaskle of Midland, TX and their families. Evelyn always put others first and for those who knew her, she left a large imprint in their lives and in their hearts. Evelyn will be cremated and interred next to her parents at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, TX. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Midland or the West Texas chapter of at 4400 N. Big Spring, Suite 32, Midland, TX 79701.

Evelyn McKaskle Bishop (86) passed away in her home on Saturday, March 28 surrounded by family and friends reminiscing about her remarkable life. Evelyn was born in Martin County to loving parents, Earl McKaskle (former County Commissioner of Midland County) and Macie McKaskle. Evelyn is survived by two sons, Alan and wife Mari of Fredericksburg, TX and Joe (Jody) and significant other Amanda and her daughter Jenna of Midland, TX. Evelyn is also survived by a sister Olivia Sellers of Tyler, TX and sister-in-law Sandra McKaskle of Midland, TX and their families. Evelyn always put others first and for those who knew her, she left a large imprint in their lives and in their hearts. Evelyn will be cremated and interred next to her parents at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, TX. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Midland or the West Texas chapter of at 4400 N. Big Spring, Suite 32, Midland, TX 79701. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.