Evelyn Oleta King of Midland, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Survivors include sons, Mike King and his wife Jo Harriet, Mark King and his wife Cindy as well as three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019