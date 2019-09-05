Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Oleta King. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Viewing 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Resthaven Memorial Park Send Flowers Notice

Evelyn Oleta King, 93, passed away quietly on the morning of September 1 after a long and fruitful life. There will be a viewing on Saturday, September 7 from 11:00 to 2:00 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 3:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park. Evelyn was born on December 7, 1925 to Laura and B. E. Samford in Brownwood, Texas. She graduated from Coleman High School in 1942. She moved to Midland in 1956 with her husband Harold King and their two sons Mike and Mark. She and Harold later had another son Harold Lee King. She was very active most of her life in all types of hobbies, including gardening, refinishing furniture, and most any type of interior decorating. She was also an avid painter earlier in her long life. She worked as a school librarian for seventeen years for MISD. She was a Sunday school teacher for 20 years and a long-standing and faithful member of First Baptist Church of Midland since 1956. She enjoyed traveling with friends, shopping, as well as many other activities with her family. She particularly enjoyed large family get-togethers where she could be around all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had many friends, especially from First Baptist Church Midland, with whom she spent much time. She is survived by her sons Mike King, and his wife Jo Harriet, of San Angelo, and Mark King, and his wife Cindy of Austin; her grandchildren Michelle Sims, and husband Chad, and their children, Carlee Jo and Macee Mae, of San Angelo; Ryan King, his wife Krystal, and their daughter Kenzie, of San Angelo; and Kristin Hunt, her husband Clay, and their children Stella Grace, Harriet Noel, and Joseph Lux, of Southlake, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Pauline, from Coleman; her son Harold Lee King, and her husband Harold King. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be donated in Evelyn's name to First Baptist Church of Midland. Arrangements are made under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

Evelyn Oleta King, 93, passed away quietly on the morning of September 1 after a long and fruitful life. There will be a viewing on Saturday, September 7 from 11:00 to 2:00 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 3:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park. Evelyn was born on December 7, 1925 to Laura and B. E. Samford in Brownwood, Texas. She graduated from Coleman High School in 1942. She moved to Midland in 1956 with her husband Harold King and their two sons Mike and Mark. She and Harold later had another son Harold Lee King. She was very active most of her life in all types of hobbies, including gardening, refinishing furniture, and most any type of interior decorating. She was also an avid painter earlier in her long life. She worked as a school librarian for seventeen years for MISD. She was a Sunday school teacher for 20 years and a long-standing and faithful member of First Baptist Church of Midland since 1956. She enjoyed traveling with friends, shopping, as well as many other activities with her family. She particularly enjoyed large family get-togethers where she could be around all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had many friends, especially from First Baptist Church Midland, with whom she spent much time. She is survived by her sons Mike King, and his wife Jo Harriet, of San Angelo, and Mark King, and his wife Cindy of Austin; her grandchildren Michelle Sims, and husband Chad, and their children, Carlee Jo and Macee Mae, of San Angelo; Ryan King, his wife Krystal, and their daughter Kenzie, of San Angelo; and Kristin Hunt, her husband Clay, and their children Stella Grace, Harriet Noel, and Joseph Lux, of Southlake, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Pauline, from Coleman; her son Harold Lee King, and her husband Harold King. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be donated in Evelyn's name to First Baptist Church of Midland. Arrangements are made under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close