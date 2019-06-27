Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Smith. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM First Assembly of God Midland , TX View Map Funeral service 9:30 AM First Assembly of God Send Flowers Notice

Evelyn Smith, 94, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was born December 19, 1924, in Three Rivers, Texas to William Allen and Johnnie Elizabeth Roberson. She was the second of twelve children. She was married to the love of her life Earl Smith on July 15, 1945. She and her husband moved to Midland in 1951 where they raised their three children. She was a loving wife, sister, mother to many, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was an amazing homemaker, avid seamstress, a student of the Word of God and was an incredible mother. She loved living for the Lord up to the very last minute. Even in her last days she continued to witness to those that she felt needed uplifting or a spiritual healing. She never stopped being a warrior for the Lord. Evelyn loved spending time with her family while traveling, fishing in Alaska, camping or just being at home. She preferred to spend time outdoors gardening rather than being indoors. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl Smith, daughter Gayle O'Daniel, great granddaughter Autumn Grace O'Daniel, parents William Allen and Johnnie Elizabeth Roberson, brothers Thomas Roberson, Bill Roberson and sisters Nora Roberson, Mary Ryan and Leta Pruitt. She is survived by her two sons, William Glenn Smith and wife Marie Smith, Terry Don Smith and wife Dana Smith; Randall Mitchell and Sandra Mitchell Phipps who she helped raise; six grandchildren, Lee O'Daniel, Nicole Tirone, Ashley Masterson, Clint O'Daniel, Joshua Smith, Catherine Smith; and seven great-grandchildren, Angelina Tirone, Parker Smith, Isabella Masterson, Rebecca Masterson, Bricyn Smith, Dillion O'Daniel and Jase Masterson. The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to Hospice of Midland and Midland First Assembly of God for all they did. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to either Hospice of Midland or to the Women's Ministries at Midland First Assembly of God. Family members are invited to Midland First Assembly of God on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. for a private viewing. Friends and others whose lives she touched are invited to a visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Midland First Assembly of God, 100 West Wadley with Pastor Hanks officiating, and graveside services at Resthaven Memorial Park immediately following. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

