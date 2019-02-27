Notice Guest Book View Sign

Evelyn Wemple Allen, 89, died Feb. 22 at the Austin, Texas home where she had lived since 1964. Born Dec. 28, 1929 in Midland, she was the daughter of a prominent merchant family. After graduation from Midland High School, where she was a cheerleader and member of the National Honor Society, she attended Hockaday Junior College. At Hockaday, she served as president of the Student Council. After graduating from Hockaday, she returned to Midland and worked at the family's music store. While working there, she met Harris Terrell Allen, Jr. They were married May 18, 1957. Terrell Allen served as an aide to then-Senator Lyndon B. Johnson. After Johnson was elected to the vice presidency in 1960, the Allens returned to Austin. Evelyn joined the administration of the Driskill Hotel, and arranged meetings and events. She later served as secretary to Texas First Lady Nellie Connally and oversaw events at the Governor's Mansion. After leaving the Governor's Mansion, she became assistant to former White House Counsel Larry Temple in his Austin law practice. After retirement, she launched a new career as a publisher and playwright. Along with her sister Edith Avery, she produced a book of children's crossword puzzles. She wrote the book for the musical "Esther: Shining Star" which was produced locally in 2004. At her death, she was at work on a musical entitled "Rigs to Riches," telling the story of the Santa Rita oil strike. Known with affection as "Aboo," she was always gracious and unfailingly generous, as attested to by multiple (and costly) expeditions to Toys R Us with her nearly-grandchildren, Clay, Alicia and Evan Avery. She lived her life as a Christian is supposed to do, with a firm faith and a forgiving heart full of unconditional love. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2014, by her parents, Fred A. Wemple and Edith Abels Wemple; by her sisters, Edith Wemple Avery and Lucille Wemple; and by her brother, Allen Abels Wemple. Survivors include her brother, Ted Wemple of Austin; sister-in-law Raye Virginia Allen of Temple; her nephews, Cliff Avery (wife Tara) of Austin, Allen Wemple of Midland, Scott Wemple (wife Alana) of Spring, Texas, Ki Allen (wife Kay) of Austin and Mac Allen of Austin; nieces, Andrea Avery (husband David Shackelford) of Pflugerville, Diane LoRusso (husband Gary) of Palmer, Alaska, Susan Courtney (husband Kevin) of Midland, Ginger Dixon (husband Jason) of Round Rock, Mary Margaret Combs Holt of Norman, OK, and Ginger Cucolo of Johnson City; and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces. The family wishes to express its gratitude to great-nephew Evan Avery. Using his training as a Navy corpsman and medical professional, he tended to Boo's health and safety for the last three years of her life. A graveside service is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Austin Memorial Park under the direction of Weed-Corley-Fish of Austin. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the ,

Evelyn Wemple Allen, 89, died Feb. 22 at the Austin, Texas home where she had lived since 1964. Born Dec. 28, 1929 in Midland, she was the daughter of a prominent merchant family. After graduation from Midland High School, where she was a cheerleader and member of the National Honor Society, she attended Hockaday Junior College. At Hockaday, she served as president of the Student Council. After graduating from Hockaday, she returned to Midland and worked at the family's music store. While working there, she met Harris Terrell Allen, Jr. They were married May 18, 1957. Terrell Allen served as an aide to then-Senator Lyndon B. Johnson. After Johnson was elected to the vice presidency in 1960, the Allens returned to Austin. Evelyn joined the administration of the Driskill Hotel, and arranged meetings and events. She later served as secretary to Texas First Lady Nellie Connally and oversaw events at the Governor's Mansion. After leaving the Governor's Mansion, she became assistant to former White House Counsel Larry Temple in his Austin law practice. After retirement, she launched a new career as a publisher and playwright. Along with her sister Edith Avery, she produced a book of children's crossword puzzles. She wrote the book for the musical "Esther: Shining Star" which was produced locally in 2004. At her death, she was at work on a musical entitled "Rigs to Riches," telling the story of the Santa Rita oil strike. Known with affection as "Aboo," she was always gracious and unfailingly generous, as attested to by multiple (and costly) expeditions to Toys R Us with her nearly-grandchildren, Clay, Alicia and Evan Avery. She lived her life as a Christian is supposed to do, with a firm faith and a forgiving heart full of unconditional love. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2014, by her parents, Fred A. Wemple and Edith Abels Wemple; by her sisters, Edith Wemple Avery and Lucille Wemple; and by her brother, Allen Abels Wemple. Survivors include her brother, Ted Wemple of Austin; sister-in-law Raye Virginia Allen of Temple; her nephews, Cliff Avery (wife Tara) of Austin, Allen Wemple of Midland, Scott Wemple (wife Alana) of Spring, Texas, Ki Allen (wife Kay) of Austin and Mac Allen of Austin; nieces, Andrea Avery (husband David Shackelford) of Pflugerville, Diane LoRusso (husband Gary) of Palmer, Alaska, Susan Courtney (husband Kevin) of Midland, Ginger Dixon (husband Jason) of Round Rock, Mary Margaret Combs Holt of Norman, OK, and Ginger Cucolo of Johnson City; and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces. The family wishes to express its gratitude to great-nephew Evan Avery. Using his training as a Navy corpsman and medical professional, he tended to Boo's health and safety for the last three years of her life. A graveside service is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Austin Memorial Park under the direction of Weed-Corley-Fish of Austin. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , act.alz.org ; to City Theatre Austin, www.citytheatreaustin.org ; or to a . Funeral Home Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin

3125 N Lamar Blvd.

Austin , TX 78705

(512) 452-8811 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close