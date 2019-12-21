Ewel "Gene" Butler passed on December 19, 2019. The family will receive guests from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Kelview Heights Baptist Church in Midland. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Big Valley Cemetery in Chillicothe, TX. Survivors include wife, Anita, daughters, Christy Butler and Sherry Layman and son, Jeff Butler
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 21, 2019