Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Ewel "Gene" Butler passed from this life to his eternal home surrounded by his family on December 19, 2019. A visitation will be held 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral services will take place at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Alamo Heights Baptist Church in Midland. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Big Valley Cemetery in Chillicothe, Texas. Gene was born April 1, 1943 in Chillicothe, Texas. His parents Harold and Anna Beth Durham Butler were farmers, dairy farmers and Grocery Store owners in Electra Texas. Gene was drafted into the Army in 1966 where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Gene married the love of his life, Anita Jeanette Story, September 25, 1964. They lived in Tulia, Texas, Electra Texas and Tacoma Washington before eventually making Midland Texas their home for the last 50 years. Gene worked for Drilco Oil Tools for 21 years as a welder. Gene would begin work with Funeral Family Services serving the families of Midland until his retirement in 2014. Gene was a servant of the Lord, member and Deacon of Alamo Heights Baptist Church. Some of his most prized experiences on this earth, were to serve in the ministry of Christmas in Action with his dear friend, Sunday School Teacher and Founder of CIA, Bobby Trimble. The memories of caring for and repairing the homes of the needy of Midland are the times Gene felt most in awe of God and how He could use a simple man to accomplish His ministry. Gene will be remembered as a loving husband, father, granddaddy, friend, Mr. Fix it, but most of all, an imperfect man, serving a perfect Savior, Jesus Christ. Gene is survived by his wife, Anita of 55 years; his daughter Christy Butler of Denton, Texas; daughter Sherry and husband Cody Layman; son, Jeff and Mandy Butler of Marlow Oklahoma; grandchildren, Darian Butler, Kade Browning, Julie Butler, Tanner Layman, his "muffin" Morgan Layman; and great grandson Cavanaugh Warren. He is also survived by his sister Ann Loveless, his brother Bob Butler and a number of dearly loved nieces and nephews. Gene was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Cindy Kay; parents Harold and Anna Beth; his sisters Carol Hatcher & Shelia Brokaw. In Lieu of flowers Gene's family requests memorial donations be made to: Christmas in Action PO Box 3744 Midland Texas 79702 or Alamo Heights Baptist Church 1305 N. Midland Drive Midland Texas 79703 Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Ewel "Gene" Butler passed from this life to his eternal home surrounded by his family on December 19, 2019. A visitation will be held 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral services will take place at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Alamo Heights Baptist Church in Midland. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Big Valley Cemetery in Chillicothe, Texas. Gene was born April 1, 1943 in Chillicothe, Texas. His parents Harold and Anna Beth Durham Butler were farmers, dairy farmers and Grocery Store owners in Electra Texas. Gene was drafted into the Army in 1966 where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Gene married the love of his life, Anita Jeanette Story, September 25, 1964. They lived in Tulia, Texas, Electra Texas and Tacoma Washington before eventually making Midland Texas their home for the last 50 years. Gene worked for Drilco Oil Tools for 21 years as a welder. Gene would begin work with Funeral Family Services serving the families of Midland until his retirement in 2014. Gene was a servant of the Lord, member and Deacon of Alamo Heights Baptist Church. Some of his most prized experiences on this earth, were to serve in the ministry of Christmas in Action with his dear friend, Sunday School Teacher and Founder of CIA, Bobby Trimble. The memories of caring for and repairing the homes of the needy of Midland are the times Gene felt most in awe of God and how He could use a simple man to accomplish His ministry. Gene will be remembered as a loving husband, father, granddaddy, friend, Mr. Fix it, but most of all, an imperfect man, serving a perfect Savior, Jesus Christ. Gene is survived by his wife, Anita of 55 years; his daughter Christy Butler of Denton, Texas; daughter Sherry and husband Cody Layman; son, Jeff and Mandy Butler of Marlow Oklahoma; grandchildren, Darian Butler, Kade Browning, Julie Butler, Tanner Layman, his "muffin" Morgan Layman; and great grandson Cavanaugh Warren. He is also survived by his sister Ann Loveless, his brother Bob Butler and a number of dearly loved nieces and nephews. Gene was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Cindy Kay; parents Harold and Anna Beth; his sisters Carol Hatcher & Shelia Brokaw. In Lieu of flowers Gene's family requests memorial donations be made to: Christmas in Action PO Box 3744 Midland Texas 79702 or Alamo Heights Baptist Church 1305 N. Midland Drive Midland Texas 79703 Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close