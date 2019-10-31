Faith Elida Betancur, 21 of Midland, Texas passed away on October 26, 2019. She was born on June 15, 1998 in Midland to David Betancur and Fabiola Lineros and had three loving sisters: Hope, Davina and Vickie. Her favorite things included swimming, eating chips and dip, and listening to country music. She wore out many iPads watching videos wearing her ball caps and Cowboy boots and listening to her country music. Faith is preceded in death by her great grandparents Pina and Jesus Betancur. Faith was dearly loved and will be missed greatly by all. Left to cherish her memory are her parents, sisters, and aunts Melissa. Lisa, Vanissa and Venissa: grandparents Tito and Nina Betancur and Carman Benitez. Services for Faith will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Living Way Foursquare Church in Midland, Texas at 12:00 p.m. Jon Wymore will officiate. A viewing will be held before the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery | Funeral Home | Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019