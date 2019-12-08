Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye E. Long. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Faye E. Long went to be with her Lord on November 26, 2019. Faye was born August 14th 1927 to J.E. and Eula Echols in Barstow, Texas. On November 16, 1946, Faye married her high school sweetheart, Ensign Laddie F. Long. While Laddie was in the Navy, they were stationed various places, including Florida, California, and Hawaii. They returned to Texas in 1949 and attended the University of Texas and also to raise their family in Midland. Faye was a mother and housewife until 1974 when she went to work for The King Ranch and W.B. Yarborough until her retirement in 1986. Faye and Laddie enjoyed many years of traveling in their motorhome from Alaska to Maine. Faye was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church. She will be remembered fondly as a prayer warrior, especially her intercessory prayers for numerous friends, family, and community. Faye is survived by her four sons Stephen Long, Mike Long, David Long, and Kevin Long. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and multitude of extended family and friends. Graveside services will be held at Resthaven in Midland TX at a later date TBD.

Faye E. Long went to be with her Lord on November 26, 2019. Faye was born August 14th 1927 to J.E. and Eula Echols in Barstow, Texas. On November 16, 1946, Faye married her high school sweetheart, Ensign Laddie F. Long. While Laddie was in the Navy, they were stationed various places, including Florida, California, and Hawaii. They returned to Texas in 1949 and attended the University of Texas and also to raise their family in Midland. Faye was a mother and housewife until 1974 when she went to work for The King Ranch and W.B. Yarborough until her retirement in 1986. Faye and Laddie enjoyed many years of traveling in their motorhome from Alaska to Maine. Faye was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church. She will be remembered fondly as a prayer warrior, especially her intercessory prayers for numerous friends, family, and community. Faye is survived by her four sons Stephen Long, Mike Long, David Long, and Kevin Long. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and multitude of extended family and friends. Graveside services will be held at Resthaven in Midland TX at a later date TBD. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close