Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Marcom. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Faye Marcom, 83, of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M.- 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Midland Church of God located at 5300 Thomason Drive. Burial will follow at Resthaven North Cemetery. Faye was born on March 2, 1936 to Pearl and Albert Ruth in Colorado City, Texas. She grew up in Colorado City and after graduating high school, she married Buddy Marcom, and they had two sons, Steve and Mike. She worked as a Bookkeeper for Kimball Feed and Grain for several years. She attended cosmetology school in Snyder, Texas in 1968 and then owned and operated Hair Affair beauty salon in Colorado City for several years. She moved to Midland in 1976 and worked as a bookkeeper for Witt International Trucks until she retired in 2008. She enjoyed bowling and was even on a league for several years. She enjoyed music and played the piano as well as the accordion. She served as the church pianist and was the Sunday school secretary at the Assembly of God in Colorado City, and played as a backup pianist at the Church of God after moving to Midland. She also enjoyed playing Solitaire and Mahjong on her computer in her spare time. In summer of 2011 she entered Manor Park after a diagnosis of Alzheimer's. She enjoyed participating in group activities such as Wii bowling, and bingo as well as going on outings with other residents. Her family was her pride and joy. She is survived by two sons Steve Marcom and wife Kathy, and Mike Marcom and wife Rachel, all of Midland, TX. Granddaughters Kandace Holmes and her husband Michael, Misty Marcom, Courtney Fairchild and husband Brian, and Jillian Neatherlin, all of Midland, grandson Jared Glover and wife Mica of Ruidoso ,NM. Twelve great grandchildren, Kylea Slone and husband Shane, Kadyn Holmes, Brooklyn and Brinklee Fairchild, Logan and Damian Glover, Makayla Marcom, Hailey Black, Kyler and Jaxon Scalzo, and Colten and Cadence Neatherlin. She is preceded in death by parents Albert and Pearl Ruth, brothers Virgil and Jimmy Ruth Pallbearers will be Michael Holmes, Brian Fairchild, Jared Glover, Shane Slone, Logan Glover, Danny Miller and Kadyn Holmes In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be donated to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

Faye Marcom, 83, of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M.- 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Midland Church of God located at 5300 Thomason Drive. Burial will follow at Resthaven North Cemetery. Faye was born on March 2, 1936 to Pearl and Albert Ruth in Colorado City, Texas. She grew up in Colorado City and after graduating high school, she married Buddy Marcom, and they had two sons, Steve and Mike. She worked as a Bookkeeper for Kimball Feed and Grain for several years. She attended cosmetology school in Snyder, Texas in 1968 and then owned and operated Hair Affair beauty salon in Colorado City for several years. She moved to Midland in 1976 and worked as a bookkeeper for Witt International Trucks until she retired in 2008. She enjoyed bowling and was even on a league for several years. She enjoyed music and played the piano as well as the accordion. She served as the church pianist and was the Sunday school secretary at the Assembly of God in Colorado City, and played as a backup pianist at the Church of God after moving to Midland. She also enjoyed playing Solitaire and Mahjong on her computer in her spare time. In summer of 2011 she entered Manor Park after a diagnosis of Alzheimer's. She enjoyed participating in group activities such as Wii bowling, and bingo as well as going on outings with other residents. Her family was her pride and joy. She is survived by two sons Steve Marcom and wife Kathy, and Mike Marcom and wife Rachel, all of Midland, TX. Granddaughters Kandace Holmes and her husband Michael, Misty Marcom, Courtney Fairchild and husband Brian, and Jillian Neatherlin, all of Midland, grandson Jared Glover and wife Mica of Ruidoso ,NM. Twelve great grandchildren, Kylea Slone and husband Shane, Kadyn Holmes, Brooklyn and Brinklee Fairchild, Logan and Damian Glover, Makayla Marcom, Hailey Black, Kyler and Jaxon Scalzo, and Colten and Cadence Neatherlin. She is preceded in death by parents Albert and Pearl Ruth, brothers Virgil and Jimmy Ruth Pallbearers will be Michael Holmes, Brian Fairchild, Jared Glover, Shane Slone, Logan Glover, Danny Miller and Kadyn Holmes In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be donated to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.