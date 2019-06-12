Fayla Thompson Ward, 82, of Midland passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Fairmont Park Church of Christ, with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Survivors include children, Gena Wright, Connie Thompson, Jack Ward, and Katie Wickman.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 12, 2019