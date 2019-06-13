Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fayla Ward. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Fairmont Park Church of Christ Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Fayla Thompson Ward 82, of Midland, Texas, was received into Heaven on June 10, 2019. Fayla was born April 12, 1937 to John and Frankie Masey. She graduated from Odessa High School in 1955. Fayla married Gene Thompson in January of 1956, and together they had two kids, Danny and Gena. They lived an abundant life until Gene passed from this earthly life in March of 1988. In May of 1993, Fayla was blessed with a chance to love again and she and Keith Ward started their life together as husband and wife. With this marriage, she gained two more children - Jack and Katie. The two families blended together beautifully. Fayla was blessed by God to have been loved by two amazing men. During her working years, she was a church secretary at Fort Worth and Jax Church of Christ, and finished up her career at Fairmont Park Church of Christ, both in Midland, Texas. Fayla was a loving wife, mom, GranGran and GreatGran, and a good friend to all. Her sweet spirit was a testament to her faith in Jesus Christ, and she showed God's love to everyone she met. Fayla is survived by her children, Gena Wright (Mark), Connie Thompson, Jack Ward (Patsy), and Katie Wickman (Russell), her sister Shirley Masey, her brother Harold Masey (Eva), and various nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Randy Wright (Whitney), Rachel Whitney (Justin), Shawn Thompson, Amy Stoner (Blake), Ryan Wickman (Kara), Emily Wickman, and her great grands Taylor, Olivia, Claire, Ainsley and Owen. Fayla was preceded in death by her husbands Gene Thompson and Keith Ward, and her son, Danny Thompson. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Fairmont Park Church of Christ, Midland, Texas, with Scott Sheppard officiating. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to One Hope Church of Christ Education Fund, 2505 W. Ohio Street, Midland, Texas 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

