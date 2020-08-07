1/
Federico C. Ramirez
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Federico C. Ramirez, 65 of Midland, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. A memorial Service will be held, Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. He is survived by his wife, Graciela Romero Ramirez; four sons, Raul Silva Ramirez, Efrain R. Galindo Jr., Petronilo Romero Galindo and Manuel Ramirez Banks "Bubba"; three daughters, Marisol Romero Galindo, Rosario Romero Ramirez and Monica Silva Ramirez; three brothers, three sisters, 23 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Rosary
07:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine
AUG
7
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine
