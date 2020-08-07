Federico C. Ramirez, 65 of Midland, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. A memorial Service will be held, Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. He is survived by his wife, Graciela Romero Ramirez; four sons, Raul Silva Ramirez, Efrain R. Galindo Jr., Petronilo Romero Galindo and Manuel Ramirez Banks "Bubba"; three daughters, Marisol Romero Galindo, Rosario Romero Ramirez and Monica Silva Ramirez; three brothers, three sisters, 23 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store