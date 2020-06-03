Federico (Freddy) Flores, 69 of Midland, passed away Monday, June 1st, 2020. Viewing will be Wednesday and Thursday at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. A funeral mass is set for Friday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Guadalupe (Lupe) Flores; daughter, Magda Flores; two sons, Freddy Flores Jr. and Moises Jaime Flores; his mother, Pilar S. Hull; 1 brother, 4 sisters and 5 grandchildren



