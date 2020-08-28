Federico H. Marquez, 79, of Midland TX passed away on August 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. Federico was born in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, MX on September 15, 1940, to Casimira Hinojos Marquez and Espiririon Magallanes Marquez. He married Maria Ceballos on July 29, 1962; they were married 56 years. He was a retired tile setter. He enjoyed deer hunting, being out at his ranch, playing the guitar, watching his favorite baseball team Texas Rangers, and spending time with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife; Maria Marquez, son; Daniel Marquez, granddaughter; Annette Vega, grandson; Nicolas Marquez. Federico is survived by his son; Samuel Marquez, daughters; Melinda Espinoza (Patrick)and Elisa Marquez, 5 sisters; Elena, Angela, Emelia, Irene, and Antolina Marquez, 2 brothers; Espiridion and Guadalupe Marquez, 7 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.