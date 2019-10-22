Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Federico Prado. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Federico Prado was born August 23, 1950 in Levelland, Texas. He passed away on October 19, 2019 very peacefully. He was raised in Pep, Texas and he attended Amarillo Catholic High School. After high school he served in the Army in Vietnam. He was stationed in Germany during his Army enrollment. He had a very caring heart and would do anything for anyone. He was kind and loving to everyone he met. He enjoyed playing pool, gambling, and football along with many other things. He married his best friend Diane Simmons in March of 2018. He has 3 children from a previous marriage and 2 step children from his current marriage. He was a wonderful father, step-father, brother, uncle and friend to many. He will be truly missed. He is survived by his wife and best friend Diane Prado, Step-son Brandon Simmons, Step-son Jonathan Simmons all of Midland, Daughter Vicki Prado , her spouse Gabriel Reyes of Midland, Terry Prado of Midland, son Frederico Prado Jr of Midland, granddaughters Destiny Reyes Celeste Flores, Jazmine Flores, grandsons Gabriel Reyes Jr, Isaiah Reyes, Andrew Prado, and Anthony Hernandez all of Midland. Brother Robert Prado Sr and his wife Connie of Midland, sister Philis Esquivel and her husband Jessie of Blanco, brother Daniel Prado of Odessa, sister Lydia Prado Thomson and her husband Don of Midland, brother John Prado and his wife Viola of Midland, and sister Sylvia Bill and her husband George of Midland. He also had 4 great-grandkids and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother Doroea Prado, his father Jose Prado Sr, both of Midland brother Jose Prado Jr of midland, sister Nelly Villafranco of Midland and brother Jesse Prado of Levelland. Visitation will held Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. all at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to home hospice. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

