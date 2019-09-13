Felipa Tarango De Galindo, 69, of Midland, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Avalos Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. She is survived by her daughters, Manuela Zubia, Angelica Ovalle; sons Jose Galindo, Gilbert Galindo; stepson, Johnny Balog; five sisters, and one brother. Arrangement are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019