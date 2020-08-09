1/
Feliz Nieto Rico
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Feliz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Feliz Nieto Rico, 78 of Midland passed away at Midland Memorial Hospital on Friday, August 7, 2020. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Monday, August 10, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will take place at 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Feliz is survived by her husband Eduardo Rico. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved