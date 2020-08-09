Feliz Nieto Rico, 78 of Midland passed away at Midland Memorial Hospital on Friday, August 7, 2020. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Monday, August 10, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will take place at 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Feliz is survived by her husband Eduardo Rico. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.



