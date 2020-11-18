1/1
Fermin V. Romero
Fermin V. Romero, 86, of Midland, passed to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Fermin was born to parents Nolberto and Timothea Romero on June 03, 1934 in Reynosa, Tamaulipas. Fermin lived in Barrancos till the age of 9. Fermin relocated to Midland in his teenage years where he worked, married, and raised his family. Fermin owned and operated his own successful concrete business for 47 years. In his younger years, he started as a Treasurer with the Eastside Lions Club and gradually moved to President of the Club and was affiliated with them for 25 years. No matter what he was feeling or what life threw at him his famous words were "I'm okay... I'm alright!" He was always ready to enjoy his breakfast at his favorite local restaurant "Greens." His hobby consisted of playing Bingo with his family, and friends, and did so for many years. He was known as "Grandpa" by all. He was sweet, and kind to all whom surrounded him, and befriended everyone. His big humble heart will be missed by all but it's a memory that'll last a lifetime. Fermin was a great father, grandfather, and friend to many. Fermin is survived by his brother Jose Romero, his daughter Marylou Romero, son David Romero Sr. and wife Maryann, son Reymundo Romero and wife Robbie, daughter Delma Romero, daughter, Yolanda R. Ortiz and husband Albert, and daughter Rosa R. Gutierrez and husband Rick, all of Midland Tx. He had 19 grandkids, 36 great grandkids, and 2 great-great grandkids. Fermin is preceded in death by his parents Nolberto and Timothea Romero, his wife Carmen E. Romero, grandson Jesse Sanchez, grandson Fermin Sanchez, and granddaughter Yvonne M. Gutierrez. Honorary Pallbearers Ydan and Jordan Enriquez. Pallbearers Ralph Romero, Jorge Perez, Lucas Sanchez, Rocky Gutierrez, Luis Rodriguez and Manuel Guzman. Viewing will be held at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home, located at 1502 N. Lamesa Rd, Midland Tx, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 9:00am-12:00 pm, 1pm-4pm, 5:00 pm-9:00pm with a Rosary at 7pm. Funeral service will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, located at 1401 Garden Ln, Midland, Tx. Burial Services will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Family is asking everyone that is attending to please wear Masks at all times. The Family would like to Thank everyone for their prayers, thoughts and support, and would also like to thank Midland Memorial Hospital's frontline Healthcare Heroes, and Administration Team. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 18, 2020.
November 17, 2020
My deepest sympathies.May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes (Psalms 116:15)

