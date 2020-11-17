1/
Fermin Velasquez Romero passed away November 14, 2020. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. A rosary will recite at 7:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his daughters, Mary Lou Romero, Delma Romero, Rosa Gutierrez, Yolanda Ortiz; sons, David Romero, Raymundo Romero and one brother. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2020.
