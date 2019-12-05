Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fern Hudson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Fern Hudson was born on November 3, 1937 in Lamesa, Texas to Lester and Marie Lambright. On August 2, 1965, she married Monty Hudson and worked at Wichita Falls Medical Clinic for 30 years before retiring in 2009 and moving to Midland, Texas. Fern is survived by her children, Eddy Rebber and wife Cynthia of Odessa, Sherry Rebber of Lamesa, and Sandra Thompson of Big Lake; grand-children, Misty Welcher, Kyle Welcher, Brandon Rebber, Wendy Ramirez, Kali Ybarra, and Justin Rebber; great grand-children, Kade Welcher, Jaden Bohon, Landen Bohon, Taylor Ramirez, Talan Ramirez, Kynlee Welcher, Kase Welcher, and Lexi Ybarra; and siblings, Ola Curtis and Betty Lambright. Fern is preceded in death by her husband, Monty Hudson; baby sister, Edna Belle Lambright; parents, Lester Lambright and Marie Lambright; and stepmother, Minnie Lambright. Fern died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the age of 82. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 5, at 11am at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. Burial will take place on Friday, December 6, at 1pm at Glenrest Cemetery in Big Lake, Texas. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery ral Home | Crematory.

