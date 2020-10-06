1/
Fernando Gabaldon
Fernando Gabaldon, 51 of Midland TX, passed away Thursday September 24, 2020. Viewing will be Tuesday, Oct. 6th from 9:00am - 9:00pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm Tuesday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel; 405 N. Terrell ST. Funeral mass is set for Wednesday, Oct. 7th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. He is survived by two sons, Eric Dominguez and Victor Gabaldon; three daughters, Karina Tobar, Vanessa Gabaldon and Lysette Gabaldon; his mother, Timotea Ortega and five brothers and 4 sisters.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2020.
