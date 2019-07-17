Fidencio Rodriguez, passed away July 15, 2019. A rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Monsignor Schwertner officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his daughters, Elvira Stillwell, Rita Freitag, Gloria Ortiz, Josie Rodriguez; sons, Fidencio Rodriguez Jr., Isidro Rodriguez, Gilbert Rodriguez, Tommy Rodriguez; and two brothers. Arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 17, 2019