Florentina has passed into Eternal Rest on August 13, 2020 in Hutto, Texas surrounded by family. She was born May 12, 1930 in La Mula, Ojinaga Chihuahua Mexico to Parents Filomena & Jesus Loera. She has 6 siblings, 3 of which are still with us today, Trine Hernandez, Catalina Loera and Socorro Vargas and 3 who have passed on, Delia Loera, Gregorio Loera and Octavio Loera. She married Pedro C. Garcia on December 27th, 1958 and had 3 children. Isela Mejia, Hector Garcia and Maria Perez. Her children have moved on with their lives and have started their own families to include grandchildren as well as Great grandchildren who she considered all "Lights of her Life". Surviving family include Isela Mejia and Husband Neto Mejia, Hector Garcia and wife Sonia, Maria Perez and husband Rupert. Alexandra Arellano and husband Jonathan and extended family member Leo Arrieta. Grandchildren are Nicole Mejia and fiancé Arturo Sanchez, Amanda Shay and husband Preston, Justin Garcia, Ian and Mason Arellano, Steven Arrieta, Nick Arrieta and wife Caitlin and Ian Perez. Great grandchildren are Ethan Arrieta, Adalynn Shay, Riley and Logan Arrieta. Pallbearers for her funeral are Leo Arrieta, Nick Arrieta, Steven Arrieta, Ian Arellano, Justin Primera and Manny Beltran. Honorary Pallbearers are Mason Arellano, Justin Garcia, Ian Perez and Ethan Arrieta. In her life, Florentina was Mother, Grandmother and Mother Figure to many. Devoted to the Holy Rosary, she prayed for nephews, nieces and many loved ones, each one by name. May the Holy Spirit shine bright with your family as you have been a shining light in everyone's heart! Rosary will be on Tuesday, August 18th at 6:00 pm at Ellis Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Steven's Catholic Church at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 19th. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Ellis funeral home



