Floy "Colleen" (Riggins) Todd, 76, passed away September 13, 2020. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral Services will be at Kelview Heights Baptist Church on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with graveside services to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Cemetery in Big Spring. Survivors include children, Kevin Todd and Karin LeBlanc. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.