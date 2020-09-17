Floy "Colleen" (Riggins) Todd, age 76 passed away in Midland, TX on September 13, 2020. Colleen was born to Ivan & Virgie (Tucker) Riggins in Seymour, TX on April 23, 1944. Colleen started school in Knott, TX and later moved to Big Spring, TX where she attended Goliad Elementary, Runnels Jr. High and graduated from Big Spring High School. Colleen married Doyce Ray Todd on November 24, 1967 in Stanton, TX. They lived in Big Spring until 1972 when they moved to Monahans. There she worked as a bookkeeper and sales associate at the Flower Pot and Asher Furniture. In 1991 Colleen and Ray moved to Midland. Colleen worked at Dillard's for many years where her customers became her friends. She retired in 2010. She belonged to the Red Hat Society where she served as Queen for one of the groups in Midland, until 2017. For many years she went to the COM Aquatic Wellness Center where she enjoyed the warm, water-walking and the friends she met there. Colleen enjoyed working both County and City Elections. When Ray was driving cross-country, she went with him and he even taught her to drive the 18-wheeler. They traveled through numerous states, enjoying the beautiful scenery of the United States. They joined Kelview Heights Baptist Church in 1994 and enjoyed being in the choir and participating in the dramas the church put on for Easter and Christmas. She loved going to Ragtown Gospel Theater in Post, TX. She was a big supporter and she loved gathering up big groups to take with her that had never been there. Colleen enjoyed gospel concerts, Broadway Musicals, crocheting, gardening, canning fruits, and vegetables and making jelly for family. Colleen's great passion was to ensure there were plenty of homemade cookies when the grandkids came to visit. Colleen kept a great attitude after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017. She continued to do what she loved, knowing when God was ready for her, He would call her home. Until then, she would continue her normal life spending time with family & friends doing all the things she loved to do. Survived by son Kevin Todd & wife Tonya of Monahans; daughter Karin LeBlanc & husband Ray of Midland; brother James Riggins & wife Martha of Hobbs, NM; brother-in-law John T. Whitt of Monahans; Grandsons: Kristopher Johnson & wife Lexi of Greenwood; Jeremy Johnson & wife Megan of Midland; Nick Todd & wife Jamie of Odessa; Marcus Thomas & wife Deana of Kermit; Casey Todd & wife Brandi of Midland and Joey Todd of Pecos; Granddaughter: Robyn Wood & husband Shay of Ft. Worth; Great-Granddaughters: Miley Todd of Midland; Karsen Butler of Kermit; Zoe Bilbrey of Midland; Emma Todd of Odessa; Great-Grandsons: Miles James, Macoy, Madden & Dakota Johnson of Midland; Luke Todd of Midland; Blayze, Colstyn & Zayd Wood of Ft. Worth; Boone Thomas of Kermit, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ray Todd; sisters Virginia Gray, Aubrey McClure, Janelle Pedigo of Big Spring, TX, Zula Chappell of Kosse, TX, Lucille Dooley of Belton, TX, Barbara Enelow of Seminole, TX, Betty Whitt of Monahans, TX and brother Ben Riggins, Oklahoma City, OK. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring St., Midland, TX. Funeral Services will be at Kelview Heights Baptist Church, 402 W. Scharbauer Dr., Midland, TX on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Graveside Services to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Cemetery, 1700 Texas 350, Big Spring, TX. Memorial donations can be made to Kelview Heights Baptist Church, 402 W. Scharbauer, Midland, TX. 79705 or to the Ragtown Gospel Theater P.O. Box 222 Post, TX. 79356. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.