Floyd Wayne Gentry passed away Friday, March 15th due to complications from a recent illness. There are no services scheduled at this time. Floyd was born September 27, 1935. He was raised in San Antonio then moved to San Angelo on a scholarship to play basketball for Angelo State Junior College. After serving four years in the Air Force he returned to San Angelo where he spent the majority of his life as an aircraft mechanic for Mitsubishi and U.S. Customs. Floyd is survived by a son, Steve Gentry and daughter-in-law, Susan Gentry; grandchildren, Stephanie McQuitty and Katie Frerich; daughter, Stacie Huff; granddaughters, Meagan McCranie and Brittony Jimenez and five great grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019