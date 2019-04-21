Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Foy William Boyd Jr.. View Sign

Foy William Boyd, Jr., passed away on April 16, 2019 in Midland, Texas. He was born on January 26, 1932 in Galveston, Texas to Evelyn Gertrude Merriman (Gini), 1906-1985, and Foy William Boyd (Bill), 1906-1980. At an early age, due to the damp humid climate and fear of potential health problems, the family moved from Galveston, Texas to Albuquerque, New Mexico where Evelyn worked as a telephone operator and Bill did labor/carpenter work. Ultimately the family settled in El Paso, Texas. Foy attended Myra Winkler and Rusk Grade Schools and Austin High School in El Paso where he lettered in baseball, basketball and football and graduated in 1950. He went to the University of Houston (U of H) on a baseball scholarship. In his junior year, he pitched against Boston College and played center field against Stanford in the 1953 College World Series at Omaha, Nebraska. After the series, he signed a professional baseball contract with the Chicago White Sox Organization. That same year, he attended Texas Western College (UTEP) for two semesters in the off season and returned to U of H and graduated January 1956, with a BS degree in Petroleum Engineering. While attending UTEP he became a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE). During the same period of time he also became a member of the Masonic Lodge in El Paso and ultimately became a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and member of E Maida Shrine. His career began as he roustabouted in south Texas and roughnecked in West Texas for Magnolia Petroleum Company (1956-1967). Other employment included 10 years as Completions and Production Engineer (San Juan Basin and Rocky Mountain areas) and Reservoir Engineer with El Paso Natural Gas Company, El Paso Texas (1956-1967), Production Engineer for Skelly Oil Company in Sweetwater and Midland, Texas (1967-1968) and District Superintendent with King Resources Company, Midland, Texas (1968-1970). Beginning in 1970 he worked as an oil and gas consultant and ultimately formed Foy Boyd Associates, Inc. (consulting service), Foy Boyd Management, Inc. (to generate, screen, evaluate and manage oil and gas prospects) and FWB Investments, Inc. (to develop additional investment opportunities, i.e. Atrium Center Building, American Stabilizer and Gemini Mud Logging and other interests). From 1983 till his death he independently continued as an oil and gas consultant to evaluate, purchase and operate properties, provide due diligence services and provide expert witness testimony related to oil and gas matters. During his lifetime he was owner and operator of Midland South Forty where he cultivated a pecan orchard and was one of the founding partners in Susie's South Forty Confections. During his marriage to Carole Lark in 1955 (divorced in 1983) he was blessed with five children: Shelley, Trey, and Keith. Twin daughters, Cheryl and Melissa predecease him. On September 10, 2005, he married Sandra Sue Hooper in Cloudcroft, New Mexico and subsequently acquired her daughter, Ali, and their numerous "fur" babies. They made their home in Midland. Also left to remember him are his grandchildren (5) and great grandchildren (6). He was a Professional Engineer, State of Texas, and was associated with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Permian Basin Petroleum Association (PBPA), SIPES and YMCA. Family has requested memorials be given, in his name, to the University of Houston Athletic Department, Houston, Texas or the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, Midland, Texas. Private burial is planned at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland , TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019

