Frances Anderson, 81, of Odessa passed from this life on August 20, 2020 in Odessa. She was born to the late Frank and Mary Rodriguez June 17, 1939 in Refugio, Texas. She is survived by her children, Gloria Bierley, John Frank Robles, Gracie Smith, Angela Voyles and Roland Robles; two siblings and numerous grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with burial immediately following at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store