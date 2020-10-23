1/1
Frances Ellis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Ellis, 84, of Midland, was reunited with her beloved husband in heaven on October 20, 2020. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Frances was born on May 6, 1936 in Midland, Texas to Charlie Lay and Vera West Lay. First and foremost, she adored her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed puzzles, sewing, crafting, and cooking for her family. Frances is survived by her children, Terry Oliver of Greenwood, Sandra Ellis-Wills and husband Doug of Greenwood, and John Ellis of Greenwood. Grandchildren include Rachel Oliver of Austin, Joshua Ellis of Dallas, Zac Ellis and wife Brittany of Greenwood, Kayla Stone of Greenwood, Ambrey Stone of Greenwood, Kadyn Ellis of San Angelo, and Kensleigh Ellis of College Station. Frances is also survived by her 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Frances is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, her grandson K. C. Parker, her brother Kenneth Lay and her son Guy Ellis. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved