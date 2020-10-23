Frances Ellis, 84, of Midland, was reunited with her beloved husband in heaven on October 20, 2020. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Frances was born on May 6, 1936 in Midland, Texas to Charlie Lay and Vera West Lay. First and foremost, she adored her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed puzzles, sewing, crafting, and cooking for her family. Frances is survived by her children, Terry Oliver of Greenwood, Sandra Ellis-Wills and husband Doug of Greenwood, and John Ellis of Greenwood. Grandchildren include Rachel Oliver of Austin, Joshua Ellis of Dallas, Zac Ellis and wife Brittany of Greenwood, Kayla Stone of Greenwood, Ambrey Stone of Greenwood, Kadyn Ellis of San Angelo, and Kensleigh Ellis of College Station. Frances is also survived by her 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Frances is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, her grandson K. C. Parker, her brother Kenneth Lay and her son Guy Ellis. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com